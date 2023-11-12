What Week 10 performance means for Lamar Jackson’s MVP odds

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a brutal loss on Sunday, falling their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns 33-31. The Ravens held control for most of the contest, but the Browns were able to surge late and win the game on a Dustin Hopkins field goal as time expired.

Operating the controls was quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was up and down in the loss. He went 13-23 for 223 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, also leading the team in rushing with 41 yards on the ground. Right after the Browns pulled to within seven in the fourth, the turning point of the game came when a Jackson pass was tipped and picked off by Greg Newsome II, who housed it for a pick-six. The Ravens maintained a one-point lead after Hopkins missed the PAT, but their next offensive drive stalled out quickly and they were forced to punt. The former MVP did not see the field again as the Browns were able to eat up the rest of the clock and kick the winning field goal.

At the moment, Jackson still is still tied for the highest MVP odds at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He shares the distinction with Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, who are both off on byes this week. The team will be on a short week as they will host the Cincinnati Bengals for a big-time AFC North showdown this Thursday. If he’s able to have a strong night in that game, then he could get at least briefly take sole possession of the lead.