What Week 10 performance means for Joe Burrow’s MVP odds

The Cincinnati Bengals nearly pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against the Houston Texans in Week 10, but ultimately fell short in a 30-27 loss on Sunday. It was a mixed bag afternoon for quarterback Joe Burrow, who struggled at some points of the contest and was excellent in other points.

Burrow finished his afternoon going 27-40 for 347 yards with two two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. He and the Bengals offense were sluggish out the gate as they found themselves down 20-10 in the third quarter. However, a 64-yard touchdown strike to Ja’Marr Chase gave them new life heading into the fourth quarter. Still, Burrow’s inconsistencies would continue as he threw two fourth quarter interceptions. Cincinnati was seemingly poised for overtime after kicker Evan McPherson booted a game-tying field goal, only for rookie sensation CJ Stroud to march Houston down the field and set up a walkoff field goal as time expired.

Burrow currently has the fourth-highest MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook at +600. He was listed at +700 last Sunday, so it was just a nominal improvement. The team will be on a short week as they will hit the road on Thursday for a big-time AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. If he’s able to have a strong night in that showdown, then he could get a bump up the board.