 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Irv Smith Jr. start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Irv Smith Jr. ahead of the Texans Week 10 matchup against the Bengals.

By Henry Palattella
Tight end Irv Smith Jr. of the Cincinnati Bengals is pushed out of bounds by linebacker Dorian Williams #42 of the Buffalo Bills after making a catch during a NFL football game at Paycor Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Last week, Bengals tight end Irv Smith Jr. found the end zone for the first time this season. Here’s a look at if that score has earned him a spot in your starting lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Irv Smith Jr.

Smith had three catches for 26 yards and that aforementioned touchdown last week, which came after he had a fumble at the five-yard line in the Bengals’ game against the 49ers. He now has 83 yards receiving this season.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit. While Smith is the Bengals starting tight end, he hasn’t done enough to become a starting fantasy tight end. He’s gotten 4+ targets in four of the five games he’s played in this season but has yet to record more than 26 yards in a single game. If it wasn’t for that touchdown last week, he’d have finished with 5.6 PPR points. He’s not consistent enough to earn a spot.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. He’s averaging just 6.4 yards per catch, so there’s not a ton of production value there. There are better tight end options to consider

Player(s) you would start ahead of Irv Smith Jr.

FantasyPros has Smith ranked as TE24 this week, where he’s between Michael Mayer and Donald Parham Jr. I’d start both of them over Smith.

More From DraftKings Network