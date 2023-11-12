Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Tyler Boyd’s been a solid lower-tier fantasy play over the past three weeks, as he’s scored at least eight PPR points in each of the last three games. Here’s a look at if he can keep that going this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd’s coming off a three-catch, 56-yard performance against the Bills, and had caught a touchdown pass in each of the two weeks prior. His production has gone up as Joe Burrow has gotten further away from the calf injury that limited him at the start of the season.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. Not only has Boyd been playing well over the past couple of weeks, but the Bengals will also be without Tee Higgins this week, and Ja’Marr Chase will be hindered because of an injury. I expect Boyd to fill that void.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. While Boyd holds more value in PPR leagues, I think his production this week will make him worthy of a start in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Boyd

FantasyPros has Boyd ranked as WR37 this week, where he’s between Jerry Jeudy and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. I’d start Boyd over both of them.