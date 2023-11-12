Tank Dell start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Houston Texans WR Tank Dell is coming off an incredible week where he had 114 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Here’s a look at if that could carry over into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Houston Texans WR Tank Dell

As mentioned above, Dell had an incredible week last week, as his 30 PPR points led all receivers.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. Dell may be a boom-or-bust play, but if he’s on your roster it’s worth taking the chance. It’s clear that Dell has a connection with quarterback CJ Stoud, so I’m expecting the two of them to link up even on the days when Stroud doesn’t throw for 450 yards. Dell had 4, 8, and 6 PPR points in the three weeks prior to last week’s explosion, but he’s worth trusting this week.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. Dell deserves a start in standard leagues too. While he catches a lot of passes, he does a lot of damage with the ball in his hands. Ride with Dell.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tank Dell

FantasyPros has Dell ranked as WR20 this week, where he’s between Nico Collins and Chris Godwin. I’d start Dell over both of them.