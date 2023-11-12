Noah Brown start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

While Noah Brown had been trending up for a couple of weeks, he was one of the biggest breakout names in Week 10 with a 153-yard performance. Here’s a look at if he should be in your lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Houston Texans WR Noah Brown

Brown had six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown last week, which was worth 27.3 PPR points. He was one of three Texans receivers to clear the 100-yard mark on a day that CJ Stroud had 470 yards passing.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit. While I think you should scoop Brown up off waivers (he was rostered in only 0.8% of ESPN leagues at the start of the week), I wouldn’t put him in your starting lineup this week. While he’s gotten five or more targets in three straight games, i’d still wanted to see another strong week from him before putting him in my lineup. Stroud had a generational game last week (which is a big reason Brown had such a big week), so I’d wait a week to see if Brown can still produce on the days when Stroud isn’t as great.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. The same logic applies. Scoop him up off waivers, but leave him on your bench for now.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Noah Brown

FantasyPros has Brown ranked as WR48 this week, where he’s between Rondale Moore and Jayden Reed. While I’d start Brown over both of them, I’d start Odell Beckham Jr. over every receiver from this tier.