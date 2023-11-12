Jordan Addison start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

As the Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, Jordan Addison will look to bounce back after a rather quiet performance in Week 9. Aiding his efforts is the likelihood that Joshua Dobbs will be the starting quarterback moving forward after he put together a strong debut performance last week.

We break down the matchup ahead and assess whether Addison is a starter in fantasy leagues for Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Jordan Addison

Heading into Week 10, the first-round pick is averaging 15.2 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues, which puts him at WR12 in the season rankings to date. Addison has caught 41 of 59 targets for 534 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. Addison is averaging 15.2 PPR fantasy points per game this season, which includes a five-game streak of reaching double-digits. The reality is that much of that production has come by way of Justin Jefferson’s absence, but it doesn’t sound as if he’ll be ready to go for Week 10. The arrival of Joshua Dobbs should also give his fantasy ceiling a much-welcomed boost, even in a tough matchup.

Addison is a WR2 in most PPR fantasy leagues, with some slight upside as a WR1 in larger leagues based on the limited number of alternatives.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. Kevin O’Connell provided a positive update on Jefferson this week, but by no means did he indicate that he’ll be ready to go in Week 10. That keeps Addison’s fantasy ceiling at bay, which is great for fantasy managers in standard leagues. The Vikings rookie has seen fewer than five targets in just one game this season, and with Dobbs likely as the starter for the remainder of the season, fantasy managers should keep Addison as a WR1 in lineups so long as Jefferson remains out.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jordan Addison

Calvin Ridley may be facing an elite defense in the San Francisco 49ers, but they’ve proven susceptible through the air. The 49ers are allowing 24.2 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which ranks sixth in the league. Based on that upside, he’s worth considering over Addison for at least Week 10.