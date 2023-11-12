Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

As the Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, Alexander Mattison will once again command the role of RB1 in the backfield. With Cam Akers suffering a season-ending injury, Mattison will face an ample test against the New Orleans Saints’ defense.

We break down the matchup ahead and assess whether Mattison is a starter in fantasy leagues for Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Mattison ranks as RB22 in PPR fantasy leagues with an average of 10.9 fantasy points per game. He’s logged 122 carries for 434 yards, while adding 158 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. Mattison was able to haul in both of his receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown last week, which propelled him to a 17.3 PPR fantasy performance. He may not be able to replicate that on the weekly, but having Joshua Dobbs under center now provides a boon to his ceiling. The season-ending injury to Cam Akers only furthers that belief, even if Mattison is inefficient in PPR scoring.

Based on that factor alone, he’s a solid RB2 in both smaller and larger leagues, albeit a risky one.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. With Akers out for the rest of the season, there’s no question as to who is the RB1 in Minnesota moving forward. Mattison has logged double-digit carries in all but three games this season, which means his volume of touches is enough to place one’s faith in when it comes to fantasy. The Saints' defense holds their own against running backs, but Mattison’s value is too good to leave on the bench.

Mattison is an RB2 in smaller leagues, with a slight uptick to a fringe RB1 in larger leagues based on the limited number of alternatives.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Alexander Mattison

Once cast off as a disappointment, Najee Harris may finally be finding his groove with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former first-rounder is riding a three-game streak of double-digit fantasy points and has a plus matchup on deck against the Green Bay Packers at home. That’s enough to warrant starting him over Mattison.