Joshua Dobbs start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

As the New Orleans Saints face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, it will mark Joshua Dobbs’ first start with his new team. The veteran put together a commanding performance last week, despite being forced into the starting role without having taken a single practice rep all week.

We break down whether he should be a lock to start fantasy leagues this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs is fresh off an impressive 24.9 fantasy point performance last week, giving him back-to-back 20-plus point scoring outings despite being traded in the middle of the week. On the season, he ranks as QB10 with an average of 16.6 fantasy points per contest.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Start. There’s no shortage of big-name quarterbacks on bye this week, and fantasy managers could do worse than Dobbs. Though he’s still learning the Vikings playbook, his dual-threat impact continues to put him on the fantasy radar. Without logging a single practice rep, he threw for two touchdowns, adding 66 yards on the ground with his legs.

He’ll face a tough defense in the Saints, but his ability to make plays outside the pocket catapults him into low-end QB1 territory in Week 10. Fantasy managers may need to temper expectations, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t worth a start in lineups.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joshua Dobbs

We keep writing him off, and yet Baker Mayfield continues to prove the cynics wrong. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller now has back-to-back multi-game touchdowns, and he’ll have a decent matchup with the Tennessee Titans, who are allowing 14.6 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.