Rashid Shaheed start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

With the New Orleans Saints facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed will look to put on another explosive fantasy performance this weekend. As a proven deep threat, he’s more or less a boom-or-bust candidate in fantasy, but the right matchup means he should at least be on the radar to start in lineups.

We break down whether he should be a lock to start in both PPR and standard fantasy leagues this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed ranks as WR31 in PPR fantasy leagues with an average of 11.3 fantasy points per game. The Saints wideout has caught 26 of his 41 targets for 501 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit. Shaheed is a true boom-or-bust option, which means he may be worth banking on in standard leagues, but not so much in PPR formats. He’s logged five or more receptions in a game just once this season, so he doesn’t present much return on value when it comes to leagues where the volume of receptions is influential.

Shaheed is a low-end WR3 in most fantasy leagues, with a slight uptick to flex status in larger leagues.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. Even if Shaheed doesn’t log a high volume of receptions, he sure makes the most of them when they come his way. His matchup against the Minnesota Vikings bodes well in his favor, as they’ve proven susceptible to explosive pass plays this season. All it takes is one play to be impactful in standard leagues, which means Shaheed is on the radar.

The Saints wideout is a solid flex option in both smaller and larger fantasy leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rashid Shaheed

Tyler Boyd has a formidable matchup with the Houston Texans, but a dinged-up Cincinnati Bengals receiving corps makes him worth considering over Shaheed. Both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are dealing with injuries, thus giving Boyd’s fantasy ceiling a slight bump for at least this weekend’s matchup with the Texans.