Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

As the New Orleans Saints face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, tight end Juwan Johnson will look to carry the momentum after notching his first receiving touchdown of the season in Week 9. With more than a few notable tight ends on bye this week, Johnson’s fantasy ceiling should get a nice boon in the aftermath.

We break down whether he should be a lock to start in both PPR and standard fantasy leagues this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

Johnson ranks as TE38 in PPR fantasy leagues heading into Week 10, having averaged 5.7 fantasy points per game so far this season. He’s caught 13 of his 19 targets for 95 yards, including his first touchdown of the season last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. He may inadvertently compete for targets with Taysom Hill when it comes to the tight end depth chart, but it’s keen to note that it was Hill who threw the game-winning touchdown for Johnson last week. He’s seen no shortage of targets this season, averaging 3.8 per game and a game-high five targets in two contests.

Like many tight ends, he’s very much touchdown-dependent, but his value gets an extra boost with some big names on bye this week. Treat him as a low-end TE1 in both smaller and larger leagues.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. Johnson is quietly playing himself into a consistent tight end streaming option each week, and his yards per target remain valuable to respective fantasy players. He’s averaging 7.3 yards per reception, so he’s had no issue being a target of Derek Carr, so long as the latter looks downfield. Given that Hill is not a true blue tight end by name, treat Johnson as a low-end TE1 with some upside in fantasy leagues of all sizes.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Juwan Johnson

Cade Otton is fresh off a 23.0 PPR fantasy performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week and is worth considering over Johnson in Week 10. He has a solid matchup against the Tennessee Titans on deck, who are allowing a decent 43.6 receiving yards per game to opposing tight ends this season. Unlike Johnson, Otton has minimal competition when it comes to the tight end position in Tampa Bay.