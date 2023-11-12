Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

As the New Orleans Saints face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, tight end Taysom Hill will look to continue his fantasy dominance for a third-straight game. Naturally, Hill operates as anything but a stereotypical tight end, which makes him all the more valuable when it comes to fantasy football.

We break down whether he should be a lock to start in both PPR and standard fantasy leagues this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Taysom Hill

Heading into Week 10, Hill miraculously ranks as TE9 in PPR scoring with an average of 10.1 fantasy points per game. The Saints’ Swiss army knife has caught 20 receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown while adding 49 carries for 255 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. Hill continued his fantasy dominance for a second straight game in Week 9, leading the Saints in rushing (52 yards) while finishing with four catches for 13 yards and a touchdown. He may not lead the Saints in receiving each week, but his steady volume of targets combined with his ability to run the ball makes him a fantasy stalwart each week.

The fact that Hill is producing 20-plus points weekly at a top-heavy position makes him a lock as a TE1 in fantasy leagues, big or small in Week 10.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. Hill might not operate as the number one option at either quarterback or tight end, but his sheer involvement in the offense makes him too valuable to ignore in fantasy leagues. In reality, you’re starting Hill at tight end, whereas he operates as both a passer and as a runner, giving you more or less triple the value. For that reason alone, he’s a mainstay in lineups.

Treat Hill as a solid TE1 with some intriguing upside, whether that be in smaller or larger fantasy leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Taysom Hill

Trey McBride may be coming off a dud in Week 9, but the Arizona Cardinals tight end gets a huge boost this weekend with Kyler Murray making his return. We’re just two weeks removed from McBride pouring on 25-plus PPR fantasy points, and with Murray making his first start off of injury, the latter may look toward his tight end as a straightforward safety net, until he eases his way back into form.