Evan Engram start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers (5-3) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak this weekend when they hit the road to square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2). The Jaguars started the season 1-2 but have won five in a row, so a streak will end when these two teams meet this weekend. Kickoff for the game is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

This season, Engram has caught 51 passes for 434 yards. In Week 8, he was targeted 10 times and caught all 10 passes for 88 yards. Engram has been a reliable weapon for QB Trevor Lawrence this season, but he is missing that elusive touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start Engram this week. He has been a weapon for QB Trevor Lawrence this season. He has caught at least four passes in each game this season. Engram has caught 51 of the 61 passes thrown his way this season. He is projected to get 11.4 points in a PPR this week. Engram has been the definition of consistent this season and will need to be this week for the Jaguars to continue their winning streak. One matchup to keep an eye on is Engram against the 49ers’ excellent linebackers, Fred Warner, or Dre Greenlaw. Both guys are excellent, so this will be a matchup within the game.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start him in a standard as well. He is projected to get 6.4 points in a standard league this week. He has had at least 40 receiving yards in all but one game this season. Also, he will score a touchdown at some point, and this could be the week. Look for him to get some targets in the red zone this week to get his first touchdown of the season. He has a pretty high target share, averaging about 7.6 targets per week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Evan Engram

If you don’t want to start Engram this week, look at a guy like Texans TE Dalton Schultz. He is developing a nice report with rookie QB CJ Stroud. He is projected to get 11.4 points in a PPR this week. Schultz is coming off a huge performance in Week 8 when he caught ten passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. He has had a few duds this season, but he has been consistent, averaging 4.1 catches and 43.8 yards per game this season.