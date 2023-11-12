Calvin Ridley start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The San Fransisco 49ers (5-3) will travel cross country this week to square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2). Both teams are considered contenders in their respective conferences. This Sunday’s matchup will provide a barometer for where each team is against some elite competition. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

This season, Ridley has caught 33 passes for 451 yards and two touchdowns. The Jags had a bye last week, but in their Week 8 win over the Steelers, he caught six passes for 83 yards. He hasn’t caught a touchdown since the beginning of October.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start Ridley this week. In what has been an up-and-down season for Ridley, he has started to perk up some of late. The 49ers are allowing about 244 yards passing per game this season. There are yards there for Ridley in this game, and his QB, Trevor Lawrence, will certainly look his way. He has seen at least seven targets in all but two games this season. The 49ers secondary gave up some big plays to the Bengals in Week 8, so look for the Jags to be aggressive and get Ridley the ball early and often.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start Ridley in a standard league as well. He is projected to score eight points this week. The yardage will be there as long as Lawrence targets him. The one big question for him this week is if he can score a touchdown this week. The last time he scored a touchdown was at the beginning of October, so he is due. The Jaguars are streaking, and Ridley has played a big part in it. Look for him to have a big week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Calvin Ridley

If you’re looking for a guy to start this week in place of Ridley, look at a guy like 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, who is making his return from injury this week against the Jags. He is projected to get 12.9 points in PPR leagues this week. Look for 49ers QB Brock Purdy to get back on track and target Samuel a lot this week. He should also see a few carries this week, and he is always a threat to break one and get a big gain. Samuel is one of the best receivers in the league when healthy, and he has been a full participant in practice, so he should be good to go this week.