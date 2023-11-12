Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The San Fransisco 49ers (5-3) will get a much-needed boost this week as they travel across the country to square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars. WR Deebo Samuel is set to make his return after missing two games with a hairline fracture in his shoulder. The 49ers offense has missed Samuel, and QB Brock Purdy should be excited to get his No. 1 weapon back. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel has caught 20 passes for 302 yards and one touchdown this season. The last time we saw Samuel he ran the ball twice for 11 yards. He saw one target in the game.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start Samuel this week. If he is healthy enough to play, the 49ers will certainly use their star WR. He is projected to get 12.8 points in a PPR this week. The Jaguars rank 24th against the pass in the league. They’re allowing 274 yards passing per game this season. The 49ers need a win also because they can’t afford to fall behind In the NFC playoff race, so they will need to pull out all of the stops. Look for him to score a touchdown this week as well.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start Samuel in a standard as well. He is projected to get 8.6 points in standard leagues. He should also see a few touches in the run game , where he is always a threat to pop a big run. He has only seen the end zone once this season but should see his number called due to the importance of this game. Also, Purdy had a few down weeks in a row, but with Samuel back can start to get back on track.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Deebo Samuel

If you don’t want to start Samuel this week, take a look at a guy like Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins, who has started to come alive of late. Rookie QB Will Levis is under center now and has a huge arm. Hopkins has seen 17 targets over the past two games, so there will be more to come. He is projected to get 14.4 points in a PPR this week. Be sure to start him.