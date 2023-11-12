George Pickens start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to win close games on the back of their strong defense and fourth-quarter surges on offense. To keep that going, they will need more significant contributions from their passing game, especially wide receiver George Pickens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

No offensive skill-position player on the Steelers’ roster has as much upside in any given week as Pickens. His three best outings this season rank as the best by any Pittsburgh wideout in a given week. His two-week stretch in the middle of October delivered 237 receiving yards, more than all but one of his teammates have done over the entire season to date.

Unfortunately for fantasy managers, perhaps none of them has a greater distance between the production ceiling and floor than Pickens either. Last week, the wideout caught just two passes for a net of -1 yard. After the game, Pickens posted “free me” on social media and wiped references to the Steelers from his accounts. Clearly, he has reached a new level of frustration with Pittsburgh’s offensive woes.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. The Packers' defense has struggled against opponents even worse than the Steelers' offense. Even if Pickens draws cornerback Jaire Alexander, he should have a good chance to produce for managers in leagues with 12 or more teams.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. Pickens regularly delivers explosive plays and has three touchdowns on the year. In a matchup like this one, he should get enough chances to reward managers in standard leagues with 12 or more teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of George Pickens

DKN’s Teddy Ricketson recommends starting the Baltimore Ravens’ Zay Flowers or the Houston Texans’ Tank Dell over Pickens this week. If managers have access to the Cleveland Browns’ Amari Cooper, he makes sense as well.