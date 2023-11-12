Jaylen Warren, Najee Harris start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to win close games on the back of their strong defense and fourth-quarter surges on offense. To keep that going, they will need significant contributions from their backfield tandem of Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RBs Jaylen Warren & Najee Harris

From a fantasy perspective, the Steelers’ approach to their backfield rotation could hardly have proven more confusing or difficult. Entering Week 10, Warren averages nearly 1.5 yards more per touch than Harris, yet the latter has received 30 more touches (just under four more per game). Still, neither has a large enough share of the work to consistently deliver for managers.

This week, the Steelers draw the Packers, a team that has largely struggled on offense and seems unlikely to build a significant lead at any point in the game. That should mean Pittsburgh leans more heavily on its ground game, giving their running backs a chance for better-than-usual production.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start Warren. Sit Harris. Warren probably won’t see as many touches as Harris, but he should receive more targets coming out of the backfield. The Packers enter the week having given up the eighth most targets to running backs, boding well for Warren to pick up some decent fantasy production that way. In a league with 12-14 teams, start Warren as a low-end RB2 while leaving Harris on the bench.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit both Warren and Harris. The outlook doesn’t change much for Harris in standard formats. However, Warren loses those easy reception points that Green Bay will likely yield, cutting down his value too much for fantasy managers to feel confident about his matchup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jaylen Warren/Najee Harris

DKN’s Teddy Ricketson recommends starting the Baltimore Ravens’ Gus Edwards or the Carolina Panthers’ Chuba Hubbard over either Pittsburgh running back. If managers have access to the Minnesota Vikings’ Alexander Mattison, he makes sense as well.