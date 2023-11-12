AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

After breaking a four-game losing streak last Sunday, the Green Bay Packers look to keep their positive momentum against the 5-3 Pittsburgh Steelers. In order to do that, they will need significant contributions from their backfield rotation, including power back AJ Dillon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

In 2023, few teams have endured more issues in the ground game than the Packers. Several things factor into those problems from an injury-plagued offensive line to the multi-week absence of Aaron Jones.

However, Dillon’s struggles as a ball carrier have played as much of a role as anything to this point. The fourth-year back has nearly twice as many carries as any other Green Bay player to this point and he has done little with those opportunities. His 3.3 average looks terrible by any standard, and he offers little explosiveness with a long run of 15 yards. While Dillon does catch the ball more than some might expect (11 receptions on 14 targets for 103 yards), that doesn’t offset his low efficiency.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit. The Week 10 byes claim some of the most productive running backs in fantasy, but that doesn’t push Dillon far up the rankings. And with Jones now back to his typical workload, Dillon’s chances to produce for fantasy managers look even slimmer than before. Save for extremely deep leagues, he doesn’t merit serious starting consideration.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. Dillon does get some cheap fantasy points from check-down receptions, and those obviously don’t factor into standard leagues in quite the same way. Especially in this format, the path to a productive fantasy outing seems difficult to navigate.

Player(s) you would start ahead of AJ Dillon

DKN’s Teddy Ricketson recommends starting the Cleveland Browns’ Kareem Hunt or the Atlanta Falcons’ Tyler Allgeier ahead of Dillon this week. The Indianapolis Colts’ Zack Moss could also work.