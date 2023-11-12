Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

After breaking a four-game losing streak last Sunday, the Green Bay Packers look to keep their positive momentum against the 5-3 Pittsburgh Steelers. In order to do that, they will need significant contributions from their slew of young pass catchers, including wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Though the Packers’ passing game hasn’t provided much excitement for fantasy managers this season, Doubs has fared as well as anyone in that offense. He has two or more touchdowns more than the player with the next-highest total in Green Bay and his 54 targets far exceed that of his teammates. Defenses don’t approach Doubs as the Packers’ No. 1 receiver, but he has come the closest so far to delivering that kind of production.

The Steelers represent a challenge for Green Bay’s offense, especially for running back Aaron Jones and receiver Christian Watson. However, Doubs should see some decent opportunities to produce, especially if the Packers avoid first-half woes for a second straight week.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. The Steelers have done a stellar job defending No. 1 receivers, but they haven’t fared as well against No. 2 options. With Christian Watson likely drawing the primary attention, Doubs should have opportunities to feed on Pittsburgh’s non-Joey Porter Jr. corners. Doubs makes sense as a low-end WR2 in fantasy leagues with 12-14 teams.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. A lot of Doubs’ value comes from receptions. Still, he has the most red-zone targets of any Packers wideout or tight end this season and seems firmly entrenched as quarterback Jordan Love’s top option on must-have downs. In leagues with 12-14 teams, he can start as a low-end WR2, but he makes more sense as a flex.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Romeo Doubs

DKN’s Teddy Ricketson recommends starting the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Calvin Ridley or the Minnesota Vikings’ Jordan Addison over Doubs this week. The Seattle Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett also could work.