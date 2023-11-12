Dontayvion Wicks start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

After breaking a four-game losing streak last Sunday, the Green Bay Packers look to keep their positive momentum against the 5-3 Pittsburgh Steelers. In order to do that, they will need significant contributions from their slew of young pass catchers, including rookie wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks

For the majority of 2023, the Packers offense has mostly funneled targets to Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Luke Musgrave. That has begun to shift in the past two weeks with Wicks seeing eight targets despite the run-heavy game plans. He has done well with those opportunities too save for a lost fumble this past Sunday.

But while Wicks might carve himself a decently sized role in Green Bay’s offense, the total volume has yet to emerge for all but the pass catchers at the very top of the hierarchy. That includes running back Aaron Jones who led the team in targets last week with six. Wicks has garnered the curiosity of fantasy managers, but he hasn’t captured their attention just yet.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit. Wicks still needs to prove he will see a meaningful target total moving forward, and the matchup with the Steelers' defense doesn’t seem like the ideal situation regardless. Even in deep PPR leagues, managers should have more attractive options this week.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. Wicks has made some big plays this year, but most of the high-quality targets — deep shots and in the low red zone — have gone to other pass catchers. The Packers also haven’t made it to the red zone often enough for Wicks to merit serious consideration as a touchdown lottery ticket.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dontayvion Wicks

DKN has a long list of wide receivers to start over Wicks. Allen Robinson, the Steelers wideout who the Packers will see this weekend, probably makes more sense in fantasy as do the Baltimore Ravens’ Nelson Agholor and the Minnesota Vikings’ Brandon Powell.