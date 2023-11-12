Luke Musgrave start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

After breaking a four-game losing streak last Sunday, the Green Bay Packers look to keep their positive momentum against the 5-3 Pittsburgh Steelers. In order to do that, they will need significant contributions from their slew of young pass catchers, including rookie tight end Luke Musgrave.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Luke Musgrave

Despite not blowing up for a huge performance in any given week, Musgrave has steadily increased his role in the offense. His quality of targets has gone up as well with two of his catches last week coming down the field, including the first touchdown of his career. Musgrave has actually put himself on pace to break the Packers’ rookie reception record currently held by former All-Pro wideout Sterling Sharpe.

The Steelers present a significant challenge, however. Only two teams allow fewer fantasy points to tight ends on average than Pittsburgh. While Minkah Fitzpatrick’s health affects that calculation somewhat, the Packers can’t expect to easily work the seams vertically where Musgrave excels. And despite last week’s touchdown, he still has to demonstrate more before managers can rely on him to score.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit. A tough defensive opponent combined with the lack of scoring upside makes Musgrave a difficult play in all but the deepest fantasy leagues.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. Musgrave doesn’t derive a ton of fantasy value from targets, but the other factors discussed above still weigh him down this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Luke Musgrave

DKN has a long list of tight ends to start over Musgrave. That includes the Los Angeles Chargers’ Gerald Everett, the New Orleans Saints’ Taysom Hill, and the Atlanta Falcons’ Jonnu Smith.