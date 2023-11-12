Zay Flowers start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns (5-3) will look to close the gap in the AFC North division this weekend when they hit the road to square off against the Baltimore Ravens (7-2). The Ravens won the first matchup this season 28-3 behind a four-touchdown performance from QB Lamar Jackson. Both teams are coming off dominant performances in Week 9, so something will have to give in this matchup. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Zay Flowers

Bay Flowers has caught 45 passes for 472 yards and a touchdown this season. The rookie caught three passes for 56 yards in the first matchup against the Browns this season. He has seen double-digit targets three times this season. However, he usually sees between five and seven targets in a game.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start Flowers this week in a PPR. He is projected to get 11.7 yards in a PPR this week. He has seen double-digit targets three times this season. He normally sees between five and eight targets on a given Sunday. He will have a tough time against the Browns this weekend, but if you’re getting one point per reception in your league, he is worth the start.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit Flowers in a standard league. He is projected to get 6.9 points in a standard this week. This will be tough for him this week. The Browns have the No. 1 pass defense in the league in the NFL this season, allowing about 167 yards passing per game. Flowers will get his fair share of targets, but without the PPR, it isn’t worth the start. If you think he can get a touchdown this week, start him, but he only has one this season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zay Flowers

If you don’t want to start Flowers this week, take a look at a guy like Texans WR Tank Dell, who is slowly becoming the favorite target of rookie sensation C.J. Stroud. Last week, he caught six passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. While he is not likely to get those numbers, he should still see a fair number of targets this week as Stroud begins to trust him more.