Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns (5-3) will hit the road looking to make up some ground in the AFC North division. The Ravens are currently in first place in the division but will need to win this one to keep that as other teams are beginning to gain ground. The Ravens won the first matchup of the season 28-3, but this one will likely be a bit different. Kickoff for the game is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Backham Jr. signed a 1- year deal with the Ravens in the offseason and so far the results have been underwhelming. This season he has caught 19 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown. In Week 9 he caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. He didn't play in the first matchup between the two teams.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit Beckham Jr. He isn’t playing well this season. It took him until a blowout in Week 9 to score a touchdown. This isn’t what everyone had in mind when he signed this deal, but he isn’t the same player he once was. He has seen seven targets in a game twice this season. He has also caught five passes twice. The Browns rank first in the league against the pass, allowing 167 yards per game. He may get a few catches, but likely nothing worth the start.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit him in a standard league as well. He has only gone over 50 yards in a game once this season, and it was last week. Beckham Jr. is seeing an inconsistent target share and low yardage with no touchdowns to support. The idea of him sounds good, but it just hasn’t materialized. He is projected to get 4.5 points in a standard league this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Odell Beckham Jr.

If you don’t want to start Beckham Jr., look at a guy like Falcons WR Drake London. He missed last week’s game against the Vikings. Before that, he was starting to play better, and with Taylor Heinicke at QB, he should have better numbers. He is averaging seven targets per game and making the most of it. This season, he’s caught 37 passes for 438 and two touchdowns. He is projected to get 8.1 points in a PPR this week.