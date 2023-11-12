Justice Hill start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns (5-3) will hit the road for a big AFC North tilt against the Baltimore Ravens (7-2). Although the Ravens lead the division, the race will likely go down to the wire and be decided in the final weeks of the season. A win here for either team will loom large in the divisional race. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Justice Hill

On the season, Justice Hill has carried the ball 58 times for 251 yards and three touchdowns. In Week 9, he carried the ball 13 times for 40 yards on a 3.1 yards per carry. In the first matchup during Week 4, Hill carried the ball three times for 33 yards.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit Hill this week. Last week, he only saw one target, and the week before, he caught four passes for 40 yards. His targets have been up and down over the past few weeks. Hill is projected to get 7.5 points in a PPR this week. The most he’s caught in a game is four passes, and that’s what makes the PPR worth it. The Ravens’ offense will have a tough task this weekend against the Browns defense. QB Lamar Jackson will likely run the ball a few more times than his backs will.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit Hill is in a standard league as well. He is averaging 4.3 yards per carry. The Brown’s defense is allowing 3.7 yards per carry this season and only allowing teams to average 89 yards per game. The most yardage that Hill has had in a game this season is 46 yards, and it came in a route of the Detroit Lions. Hill is projected to score 4.8 points in a standard this week. It’s not worth the start this week look elsewhere.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Justice Hill

If you’re looking for someone to start in place of Hill, look at a guy like Falcons RB Tyler Allegier. For some reason, the Falcons aren’t using first-round pick Bijan Robinson as much as you’d expect. Allegier saw 12 carries last week and has seen as many as 21 in a game this season. He isn’t seeing as many targets in the passing game, but with the carries he’s seeing, it will make up for it. He is also getting the goal-line carries, so his chances for a touchdown are going up as well.