Keaton Mitchell start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns (5-3) will hit the road for a big AFC North tilt this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens (7-2). Both teams are coming off of a huge blowout win in Week 9, so naturally they should come back to earth a bit this week. The Browns defeated the Cardinals 27-0, while the Ravens defeated the Seahawks 37-3. The Ravens are leading the AFC North division, but the other three teams have a 5-3 record, so the gap is not very big. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell

Keaton Mitchell got his first carries of the season and ran it nine times for 138 yards and a touchdown. He also had one catch in the game, and it resulted in a four-yard loss.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit Mitchell this week. He has two career catches, so he’s not much of a big threat in the passing game, which is where most guys make their living in a PPR. He could be in the future, but as of now, he isn’t proven. Mitchell is projected to get 6.8 points in a PPR league this week. He had a breakout performance this week and was probably the biggest acquisition on the waiver wire this week. However, a bigger sample size is needed first.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit him in a standard league as well. The Browns have one of the best run defenses in the NFL. They rank 6th in the league against the run, allowing 89 yards per game and only 3.7 yards per carry. The yards will be hard to come by this week, so expect QB Lamar Jackson to carry the ball plenty of times in this one. Mitchell is only projected to score 4.8 points in a standard league this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Keaton Mitchell

If you’re looking for a guy to start, take a look at a guy like Colts RB Zack Moss. He is projected to score 8.6 points in a PPR this week. His production has gone down since the return of Jonathan Taylor, but is still dangerous and can hurt you if allowed. He can also catch passes out of the backfield, with 16 catches on 20 targets. Moss is also seeing around ten carries per game and has made the most of them.