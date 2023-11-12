Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Last week was a tough one for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore. Even with Deshaun Watson returning to the starting role under center, Moore saw the fewest targets he’s seen in a game all season, and it’s not like his production has been all that great even with more targets.

Some of the stat line had to do with the fact that the Browns were cruising to a 27-0 win, but it raises questions about his fantasy value moving forward. It doesn’t get much easier this week with a game against the Baltimore Ravens on the docket.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Elijah Moore

Moore caught all the passes that came his way last week, but there were only two of them. He finished the game with just 14 yards. Despite some preseason hopes, Moore just hasn’t had much impact. He’s yet to score a touchdown, and he’s only had one game where he posted more than 50 yards.

This week, the Browns will likely have to pass more to keep pace with the Ravens, so there’s at least some hope Moore could have a better day. The trouble is that Amari Cooper, David Njoku and even Jerome Ford all seem likely to get more targets than Moore.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

I would sit Moore this week unless you’re in a larger league, i.e. 12 or more teams. With the Ravens focused on Cooper, Moore may be asked to step up. Still, there just doesn’t seem to be much ceiling for him in this offense right now.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

I would sit Moore in standard leagues, too. Maybe he’s an option for a weekly fill-in at flex in larger leagues, but there’s just not much upside right now to justify a spot in your lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Elijah Moore

Khalil Shakir of the Bills seems to have come into a larger role, and Quentin Johnston of the Chargers could be in line for more work with Josh Palmer out. I’d take a flyer on either of those two over Moore this week.