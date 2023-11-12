Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns are filling the void left by Nick Chubb’s injury with a two-person committee. And while both players are seeing plenty of work, enough to keep them on the radar in fantasy football, Jerome Ford seems to have a clear edge over teammate Kareem Hunt.

Cleveland has a tough matchup on tap for Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, who aren’t giving up much in the way of fantasy points to opposing running backs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RBs Jerome Ford & Kareem Hunt

Ford had 20 carries for 44 yards and five catches for another 33 yards last week. Hunt finished that game with 38 yards on 14 carries and no catches, but he did find the end zone to salvage his day. Not only did Ford have the edge in touches last week, he out-snapped Hunt by more than double. For his part, Hunt seems to be getting a few more opportunities in short-yardage situations.

Both players saw plenty of opportunity last week with the Browns holding onto a big lead, but it’s going to be tough sledding against the Ravens this week.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start Ford, sit Hunt. Even with a tough matchup on tap, Ford is a mid-tier RB2 this week. You could maybe push him a little higher in leagues with 14 teams. It’s probably not going to be a ceiling game for him, but his upside here is the work he’s getting in the passing game.

Hunt is a tougher sell this week. He’s not a terrible option as a flex player or if you need running back help in leagues with 12 or more teams. But there’s a cap on his upside in this one.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start Ford, sit Hunt. Ford is worth a start in standard leagues, even if it’s going to be tough for him to reach his ceiling. But his role in the passing game should combine to make him a solid volume-based RB2.

In smaller leagues, I’d probably steer away from Hunt in the lineup, unless you’re desperate for a streamer this week. He has more value in larger leagues as a flex option.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jerome Ford/Kareem Hunt

Normally, I wouldn’t recommend Jaylen Warren or Chuba Hubbard over Ford, but given the matchup against the Ravens this week, they could be slightly better options. I would definitely take those two over Hunt this week.