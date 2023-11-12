Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

It feels like New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry comes and goes from the fantasy football discussion. Some weeks, he looks like he might be the guy we once thought could regularly deliver TE1 numbers. But in most weeks, he just kind of leaves us disappointed.

Right now, it looks like he could be on a bit of an upswing, and he’ll be a popular pick as a streaming option when the Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

After four games where he failed to put up more than 28 yards, Henry broke through last week against the Commanders with 39 yards and a touchdown, catching four passes on seven targets. He tied for the team lead in targets, and he snapped a scoring drought that hadn’t seen him find paydirt since Week 2.

The Colts are one of the 10 easiest defenses for opposing tight ends in fantasy scoring, and they’ve given up the ninth most receiving yards to tight ends.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit. Henry’s production has been up and down this season, mostly down, so I’d tread carefully here. That said, he’s a solid streaming option in PPR leagues this week given the matchup against the Colts and his performance last week.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. Again, you can play Henry as a streamer this week if you need help at tight end. The lack of consistency we’ve seen from him and the Patriots' offense this season makes me a little leery of putting too much faith in him, but it’s a solid matchup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Hunter Henry

Gerald Everett of the Chargers is a better option this week with Josh Palmer out with an injury. Luke Musgrave of the Packers has a tough matchup against the Steelers, but I like his upside more than Henry’s this week.