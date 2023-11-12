Demario Douglas start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

There was a lot of excitement heading into last weekend that New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas could latch onto the opportunity he had as the team’s likely No. 1 receiver and make a big showing in the box score.

That didn’t exactly happen, and we probably should have all realized that the upside for any pass catcher in this Patriots offense has a hard cap on it. Still, it wasn’t a wash for Douglas either, and he gets the Indianapolis Colts this week, who are strictly mid-tier against opposing wide receivers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Demario Douglas

Douglas did lead the Patriots with 55 receiving yards last week. He caught five passes on seven targets. But he tied with tight end Hunter Henry and fellow wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster with seven targets apiece. Smith-Schuster had six catches for 51 yards.

But Douglas is easily the most explosive pass catcher on the team, and unlike the other two players mentioned above, he’s seeing a steady volume of targets and receptions. Over the last three games, Douglas has at least four catches.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Douglas is worth a start in PPR leagues thanks to his consistent usage in the passing game. He’s exciting too, because we haven’t really seen his full potential, but on the flip side of that, it’s going to be harder for him to show us his ceiling in this offense. He’s a decent flex or WR3/4 in most PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start Douglas in most standard fantasy formats, unless you’re in a small league, 10 teams or less, where you can probably find wideouts with higher upside. Again, you’re hoping for the upside here—and he’s got some upside in a matchup against the Colts.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Demario Douglas

Jerry Jeudy of the Broncos is similarly ranked among wide receivers in Week 10, and I’d roll with him over Douglas if you have that option. Jahan Dotson of the Commanders is another player who’d be a better WR3 candidate this week.