Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Week 9 gave us the confirmation we needed—Ezekiel Elliott is not worth a roster spot in fantasy football lineups. He was out-touched and overshadowed in every way last week by the top member of the New England Patriots’ backfield committee, Rhamondre Stevenson.

In case you’re still wondering if Elliott could be a fill-in for your fantasy roster this week, let’s take a look.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

Stevenson had three more carries than Elliott last week, nine versus six. But the former amassed 87 yards on those nine carries, rattling off a big 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Washington Commanders. Elliott rolled up a grand total of 17 yards on his six carries. Stevenson also caught four passes on six targets for 42 yards. Elliott saw five targets, catching three for a meager 15 yards.

This week, the Patriots are taking on the Colts, the fifth easiest team versus running backs in fantasy.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

I would sit Elliott in most PPR leagues, though he’s not a bad option if you need a fill-in candidate in deeper leagues with 12 or more teams. Sure, he’s plodding and ineffective when he does get the ball in his hands, but, somehow, the Patriots are feeding him enough touches to keep him on the radar.

However, I would note that the five targets he saw in the passing game last week came after a three-game stretch where he saw a just two targets over that stretch.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. Stay away from Elliott in standard leagues, regardless of the size. He may be getting a handful of touches, but he’s just not doing enough with those opportunities to merit a spot in your fantasy lineups.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Ezekiel Elliott

One name to consider if you need help this week is Miles Sanders of the Panthers. He was efficient in limited work last week, and I expect him to see more work against the Bears in Week 10.