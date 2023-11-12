Josh Downs start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts take on the New England Patriots in a classic rivalry at 9:30 a.m. ET from Germany on Sunday in Week 10. Colts WR Josh Downs enters the matchup questionable to play due to a knee injury. We’re going to go over whether or not you should play Downs if he’s healthy and active in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Josh Downs

Downs was held to just one catch for 10 yards last week vs. the Panthers in a win. The Colts didn’t have to do much and Downs left due to injury at one point before returning. As a result, he only played 12 snaps.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. If Downs is active, you’re playing him in PPR. Prior to last week’s dud, Downs had at least five catches in four straight games. He also had two touchdowns during that stretch and was one of the better WRs in PPR. The Patriots’ defense is vulnerable to WRs, ranking in the top-10 in points allowed to the position this season. If Downs can stay on the field for a normal amount of snaps, he should see around 4-5 catches.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. It’s the early game overseas and if Downs is active, he may not be 100%. If that’s the case, his snaps count could be limited and we’d have concerns in standard formats. Downs has only scored twice this season. Plus, the Colts should continue to lean on the run game with Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss.