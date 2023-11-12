Zack Moss start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

After a solid effort as the Indianapolis Colts starting running back early in the season and an applause-worthy part of a running back committee, it now looks like Zack Moss has slid into the backup role behind Jonathan Taylor.

We knew it was going to happen eventually, as soon as Taylor got back to full speed. Still, there might be a few lingering questions as to whether or not Moss is still worth a spot in fantasy football lineups, so let’s try to answer that question for you.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Zack Moss

Moss had just seven carries for 26 yards last week and wasn’t targeted at all in the passing game. Compare that to Jonathan Taylor who had 18 carries and five catches and a touchdown. But the most telling stat from Week 9 is that Taylor played 43 snaps to just 11 for Moss.

This week, the Colts are playing the New England Patriots. They’re ranked 14th in fantasy scoring against opposing running backs, so expect to see a heaping helping of Taylor while Moss gets just a handful of totes.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit Moss in pretty much every fantasy league, but especially PPR leagues since Taylor’s getting all the work in the passing game among Colts running backs. There’s maybe a slight case to be made for plugging Moss into a second or third running back slot if you’re in a 14-team league, but even then it’s a stretch.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

I would sit Moss in all standard leagues this week. Again, if you’re in a 14-team league and strapped for help with byes and injuries, he’s a decent desperation play. He at least has the explosiveness to bust out a big play on one of his few carries.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zack Moss

I’d look at Devin Singletary or Kareem Hunt to plug into fantasy lineups over Moss this week. Both are committee members, but they’re getting a little more regular work than Moss is now with Taylor at full speed.