Here’s how the public is betting Jets vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 10

This matchup should’ve been flexed out of Sunday Night Football. The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders will matchup on Sunday Night Football for Week 10. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Sunday Night Football betting splits

Jets vs. Raiders

Spread: Jets -1

It’s no surprise that the spread for this game is so small as these are two teams with some similarities. There is a slight difference in the betting percentage and handle percentage for this matchup. 58% of the bets and 68% of the money is coming in on the Raiders +1. A little more than have of the public is on the Raiders, but also most of the big money bettors.

Over/Under: 36

This is a low total, but a lot of bettors still expect to see this game go under. 69% of the bets and 81% of the handle is coming in on the under here. Many big money bettors expect this to be a quiet scoring game and that is understandable. Neither offense is scary and the quarterback play from both sides is subpar.

Moneyline: Jets -118, Raiders -102

This is a bit surprising as we have 57% of the bets on Raiders moneyline, but 51% of the handle. There is more money on the Jets moneyline than Raiders moneyline. Compared to what the splits were for the spread, you would think it’d be similar for moneyline. However, moneyline big money bettors are siding with the Jets moneyline in this game.