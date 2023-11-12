NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Jets vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 10

The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders will face off in Sunday Night Football in Week 10. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium and will air on NBC. Below we take a look at players to target and avoid in DFS Showdown for Sunday Night Football.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Jets vs. Raiders

Captain’s Picks

Breece Hall, RB, Jets ($17,100)

Breece Hall is the only way this offense has success. His ability to make plays in the run and pass game keeps him on the field more than most running backs. The Jets frustrated him with his role early on, but it seems that Hall is back to his normal role. He didn’t do much last week and is now facing a worst defense. I expect Hall to make some plays for New York this week.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders ($16,500)

It had been an inconsistent start to the season for Jacobs coming off a career year in 2022. However, Jacobs looked back to normal last week against the New York Giants. Jacobs had 26 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns. They leaned on him and it worked in their favor. It’s been surprising seeing his role go all over the place this season, but Pierce has an idea for what they’ll consistently do and I expect that to result in success for Las Vegas.

FLEX Options

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders ($9,200)

Meyers isn’t being talked about enough by the national media. He’s been great in his first year with the Raiders. Las Vegas seems to really like his skillset with how much they get him the ball. In New England, their abysmal passing offense made him look bad. Even with Josh McDaniels gone in New England, they still got him the ball last week as he scored a touchdown on an end around.

Tyler Conklin, TE, Jets ($5,200)

Conklin was expected to have a big year with Rodgers as his quarterback. Even with Wilson, Conklin has put up solid numbers. In Week 9, Conklin caught six passes for 66 yards. They face a Raiders defense this week that is allowing 50 receiving yards to tight ends per game. Expect Wilson to look to Conklin for a lot of underneath easy throws as he did against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Players to Avoid

Zach Wilson, QB, Jets ($8,600)

Many will see the quarterback at this low of a cost and immediately want to take it. But I really don’t see Wilson having a ton of success against the Raiders. The moment has looked too big for him all season. There is a good chance that the Jets hand the ball off to Hall for a good portion of the night and try to make Wilson throw it as little as they can.

Allen Lazard, WR, Jets ($6,600)

Lazard was signed to be a decent option for Rodgers to get the ball to. In an offense with Wilson starting, he probably won’t make many plays. As I stated above, this should be a quiet game for the Jets passing game, which means that Lazard shouldn't do much. Lazard has six catches in his last three games. Look for another small amount of receptions for next to nothing Sunday night.