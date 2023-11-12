NFL Tank Watch: Week 10

As Week 10 gets underway, we take a look at which teams are in the running for the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Draft order: Tank Watch, Week 10

Carolina Panthers (1-8) —> Chicago Bears

Arizona Cardinals (1-8)

New England Patriots (2-8)

New York Giants (2-7)

Chicago Bears (3-7)

The Panthers would rather not be in this top spot — after trading with the Bears for the first overall pick of the 2023 draft and picking up Bryce Young, they gave up their 2024 first round pick. The three-win Bears are in excellent position for this upcoming draft, sitting with two top five picks as things stand right now. Will they aim to replace Justin Fields at quarterback? Will they beef up their pass rush or fill in gaps in their O-line? They should have their pick of the litter this offseason.

The Cardinals, who return starter Kyler Murray this week after he missed the first 10 weeks of the season while recovering from ACL surgery, also have just a single win heading into Week 10. With a trip to the playoffs virtually out of the question, Murray’s return may do more harm than good if they drop in the draft standings. Arizona takes on Atlanta in Week 10.

The Patriots and the Giants have two wins apiece, though the Giants have yet to face the Cowboys in Week 10. With the Giants’ quarterback injury issues, they will be starting rookie Tommy DeVito for the time being, and will not be in a position to turn their season around. They could lean into the chance at a top-five pick this offseason. The Patriots have just been bizarre this season as nearly every close game goes the opposite way.