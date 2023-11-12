Chargers WR Keenan Allen suffers apparent injury in Week 10 vs. Lions

The Los Angeles Chargers are taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 10 of the NFL season. Los Angeles wide receiver Keenan Allen stayed down on the field after a play but was able to walk off under his own power. He went right into the medical tent, and the best guess is that he may be dealing with a shoulder or a collarbone injury.

Keenan Allen down on the field for the Chargers. #DETvsLAC — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 12, 2023

This would be a big loss for the Chargers, as Allen was having a huge game. Before getting hurt, he had brought in 10 of his 13 targets for 137 yards and a touchdown. Los Angeles is also down tight end Gerald Everett, who is questionable to return with a back injury. Running back Austin Ekeler has the second-most receptions and yards for the team on Sunday with four and 48, respectively. After Allen left the field with his injury, quarterback Justin Herbert connected with Jalen Guyton on an 18-yard score.

More to come.