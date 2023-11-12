Saints WR Michael Thomas questionable to return in Week 10 vs. Vikings

Update: Michael Thomas is dealing with a knee injury and has been ruled questionable to return for this matchup.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has exited today’s Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings and is currently being evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline. The All-Pro wideout took a shot to the midsection in first quarter and had to leave the game.

Akayleb Evans hit stick on Michael Thomas forces an incompletion pic.twitter.com/kzh3tTHBaC — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 12, 2023

Thomas’ status will be something to monitor with this game just getting underway in the first quarter. The Saints wide receiver is playing today despite being less than 48 hours removed from being arrested and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief in Kenner, LA, on Friday. The veteran has been mostly healthy this season and has appeared in nine games this season, his most since 2019. Despite that, he’s only been moderately productive with 38 receptions for 439 yards and a touchdown prior to today’s game.

We’ll keep you posted on Thomas’ status and if he’ll return to today’s action.