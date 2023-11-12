 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns QB Deshaun Watson back in the field in Week 10 vs. Ravens

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suffered an ankle injury in Week 10. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Update: Watson has returned to the game for the Browns.

The Cleveland Browns are playing the Baltimore Ravens in an important AFC North divisional game. The Browns are down eight points at halftime, and quarterback Deshaun Watson has gotten hit frequently in the backfield. The most recent was a shot by Jadeveon Clowney that caused Watson to get up, favoring his ankle. Watson went to the locker room just before halftime for further evaluation.

More to come.

