Browns QB Deshaun Watson back in the field in Week 10 vs. Ravens

Update: Watson has returned to the game for the Browns.

The Cleveland Browns are playing the Baltimore Ravens in an important AFC North divisional game. The Browns are down eight points at halftime, and quarterback Deshaun Watson has gotten hit frequently in the backfield. The most recent was a shot by Jadeveon Clowney that caused Watson to get up, favoring his ankle. Watson went to the locker room just before halftime for further evaluation.

With Deshaun Watson banged up and headed to the locker room early, #Browns backup QB P.J. Walker came in to finish the first half. A situation to monitor ... — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2023

