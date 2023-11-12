Ty Chandler worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings running back room has caught the injury bug over the last few weeks. Cam Akers tore his Achilles in Week 9, and Alexander Mattison left the Vikings’ Week 10 game with a head injury. He suffered a concussion and will likely be out for the upcoming week’s matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Running back Ty Chandler is next on the list, and can expect to be called up to the starting position in Week 11. He split work with Mattison before his injury, so he appears likely to see work even with Mattison out.

Vikings RB Ty Chandler: Week 11 waiver wire

Chandler will likely start against the Broncos in the backfield next week. In Week 11, he had 15 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. Chandler is rostered in just 2.7% of ESPN fantasy leagues as of now, and would be worth a waiver wire add this week. The Vikings will be leaning on him in the run game for the time being, and with the success of Josh Dobbs at quarterback, Minnesota is eyeing the NFC North title.