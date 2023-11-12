Keaton Mitchell worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 11

The Ravens are getting creative in the backfield as the season continues. After JK Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury early in the year, the Ravens primarily turned to Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, but they’ve been shaking things up as of late. Baltimore running back Keaton Mitchell has put together two big weeks in a row. Is he worth adding to your fantasy roster?

Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell: Week 11 waiver wire

Mitchell, a rookie out of East Carolina who was picked up as an undrafted free agent in 2023, was on injured reserve for several weeks to start the season. However, his November has been monumental. In Week 9, he had nine carries for 138 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks, and in Week 10, he added 34 yards over three carries, 32 yards on a reception and another touchdown against the Browns.

The rookie RB is clearly seeing an increased role in the Ravens’ backfield as we move into the second half of the season. He is now rostered in 23.3% of ESPN fantasy leagues, but if he’s still available, he’s certainly a worthy addition to any roster. The Ravens take on the Bengals in Week 11.