Texas RB Jonathon Brooks exits game vs. TCU with leg injury

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks has exited the fourth quarter of tonight’s contest against the TCU Horned Frogs with a leg injury. He had to be helped off the field and was evaluated in the blue medical tent on the sideline. He was later shown being helped to the locker room, ending what had been a productive night for him.

Horns up for Jonathon Brooks



Hope he's okay. pic.twitter.com/L9nw1jY9rl — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 12, 2023

Brooks had made a huge impact for the Longhorns in this showdown, taking 21 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns while also hauling in three receptions for 74 yards. The sophomore from Hallettsville, TX, has done an excellent job filling Bijan Robinson’s shoes this season, entering this ballgame with over 1,000 yards on the season. He’s been a primary force of the offense as Texas sits atop the Big 12 standings.

Brooks’ status will be something to monitor next week as UT once again hits the road to battle Iowa State.