Heisman Watch after Week 11 of college football

Week 11 of the 2023 college football season brought about some massive results when looking at the bigger picture, and that includes changes in the Heisman Trophy race. Here’s a look at which players are trending up and down after the latest week of games in college football.

(Note: This was being written prior to the late-night showdown between Oregon QB Bo Nix and USC QB Caleb Williams)

Stock Up

Marvin Harrison Jr., QB, Ohio State

Harrison went off in Ohio State’s beatdown of Michigan State on Saturday and has forced his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation. The son of the NFL Hall of Famer went off with seven receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns against the Spartans, also taking a jet sweep 19 yards to the house for a third TD. He skyrocketed up the odds board during the game and sits just behind Heisman frontrunners Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.

Ohio State will host Minnesota next Saturday for its home finale.

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Beck suddenly creeped his way into the Heisman Trophy race as Georgia smacked Ole Miss on Saturday night. The junior had himself pretty good evening, going 18-25 for 306 yards with two touchdowns and one tipped interception. That put him over 3,000 yards for the season and he currently has the fifth highest odds to win the award.

Georgia will travel to Tennessee next Saturday.

Stock Down

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Michigan downed Penn State 24-15 to remain undefeated on Saturday, but McCarthy’s Heisman hopes may be fading. The Wolverines QB went just 7-8 for 60 yards in the victory and that’s a product of the offense leaning on running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards to cary them to victory. McCarthy’s Heisman Trophy odds dropped to +4000 following the game, which is a pretty steep fall considering that he was briefly the frontrunner just a few weeks ago.

Michigan will hit the road next Saturday to battle Maryland.

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Gordon’s one-week run as a fringe Heisman candidate is over following Oklahoma State’s embarrassing 45-3 road loss at UCF. The sophomore could not gain any traction on the ground, rushing for just 25 yards off 12 carries. A brutal afternoon for the Forth Worth native and his teammates.

Oklahoma State will try to regroup when traveling to Houston next Saturday.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 11 from DraftKings Sportsbook: