Washington’s Alphonzo Tuputala drops the ball at the goal line for no reason, Utah recovers [VIDEO]

PLEASE STOP DROPPING THE BALL TO LOOK COOL NEAR THE END ZONE, FOOTBALL PLAYERS.

Oh no Alphonzo Tuputala wyd



Fumbles the ball at the 1 on a would be pick 6 pic.twitter.com/Od95WjpYAy — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) November 11, 2023

Just can't get over the fact it happened againpic.twitter.com/sgCTfE4iB8 — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) November 11, 2023

This ended up as a safety instead of a Pick 6. And with the Pac-12 Championship and the College Football Playoff on the line, it’s just a massive mistake.

One would think that this exact scenario has happened a few too many times for players to continue making these types of mistakes, but apparently the sport as a whole has not learned its lesson. Washington is the only remaining undefeated team in the Pac-12, but their future this season depends on winning out and reaching the conference title game.

In a close game against a conference rival, with the chance to go up by two scores in a high-scoring game, this kind of mistake is inexcusable. To make it worse, the call wasn’t even close — he was still a yard away from the goal line.

Utah recovered the ball, but the Washington defense was able to semi-save the drive by forcing a safety and getting the ball back.