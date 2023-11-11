Texas A&M uses decoy QB to fake out Mississippi State

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs shortly and the status of quarterback Max Johnson has been a question mark all week. He’s been dealing with a rib injury and it doesn’t appear that he’ll suit up for this contest.

But that’s not going to stop head Jimbo Fisher from trying to maintain the aura of mystery until kickoff. The Aggies appear to have deployed a decoy quarterback to the field during their pregame warmups, mimicking Johnson’s mannerisms and everything. Take a look and see for yourselves:

There’s a left-handed QB wearing 14 and warming up for Texas A&M, but that’s for sure not Max Johnson: pic.twitter.com/QEahrKYFbF — Alex Miller (@AlexMill20) November 11, 2023

There is a player on the field in No. 14 for Texas A&M who is throwing left handed, but consensus in the press box is that is not QB Max Johnson. Decoy?



Wearing a hat and everything. pic.twitter.com/tnoMCHVm1C — . (@Travis_L_Brown) November 11, 2023

This is lunacy. Why are you doing this Jimbo? MSU head coach Zach Arnett has probably known about Johnson’s status all week and he’s not going to suddenly change his gameplan because he saw someone who looks like Johnson throw a few passes. Plus, there’s not any stakes in this game! Both of your teams have long been eliminated from SEC West contention! Just play backup Jaylen Henderson!

College coaches can be psychos about the most inconsequential things man.