Texas A&M uses decoy QB to fake out Mississippi State

Jimbo Fisher is going deep in his bag of tricks for some stupid reason.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Texas A&amp;M at Ole Miss Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs shortly and the status of quarterback Max Johnson has been a question mark all week. He’s been dealing with a rib injury and it doesn’t appear that he’ll suit up for this contest.

But that’s not going to stop head Jimbo Fisher from trying to maintain the aura of mystery until kickoff. The Aggies appear to have deployed a decoy quarterback to the field during their pregame warmups, mimicking Johnson’s mannerisms and everything. Take a look and see for yourselves:

This is lunacy. Why are you doing this Jimbo? MSU head coach Zach Arnett has probably known about Johnson’s status all week and he’s not going to suddenly change his gameplan because he saw someone who looks like Johnson throw a few passes. Plus, there’s not any stakes in this game! Both of your teams have long been eliminated from SEC West contention! Just play backup Jaylen Henderson!

College coaches can be psychos about the most inconsequential things man.

