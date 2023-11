2023 FBS conference championship games: Teams, dates, times, TV, more

Here is everything you need to know for all the 2023 NCAA FBS conference championship games for December 1-2.

American Conference

TBA vs. TBA

Date: Saturday, December 2

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: TBD - No. 1 seed will host

TV: ABC or ESPN

ACC

Florida State vs. TBA

Date: Saturday, December 2

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC

TV: ABC

Big 12

TBA vs. TBA

Date: Saturday, December 2

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, TX

TV: ABC

Big Ten

TBA vs. TBA

Date: Saturday, December 2

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

TV: FOX

Conference USA

Liberty vs. TBA

Date: Friday, December 1

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Williams Stadium — Lynchburg, VA

TV: CBSSN

Mid-American (MAC)

TBA vs. Toledo

Date: Saturday, December 2

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

TV: ESPN

TBA vs. TBA

Date: Saturday, December 2

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: TBD - Divisional winner with better conference record will host

TV: FOX

Pac-12

TBA vs. TBA

Date: Friday, December 1

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

TV: ABC

SEC

Alabama vs. TBA

Date: Saturday, December 2

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: CBS

Sun Belt

TBA vs. TBA

Date: Saturday, December 2

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: TBD - Divisional winner with better conference record will host

TV: ESPN or ABC