Ohio State vs. Michigan will once again decide the Big Ten East division

Once again, the biggest game in the Big Ten will be “The Game”.

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines will tangle in the final week of the regular season for the Big Ten East division title, although both programs know there is much more on the line than an appearance in the conference title game. Given where both sides are ranked in the College Football Playoff standings, this game likely determines which school is still in the hunt for a national championship and which one has to settle for a high-profile bowl game with no real meaning.

For a long time, it felt like the Buckeyes were always going to dominate this rivalry. Ohio State won eight straight contests from 2012-19, including some routs in the last two years. Jim Harbaugh and Michigan finally flipped the script in the last two seasons, denying Ohio State a shot at the Big Ten title. Harbaugh won’t be on the sidelines for this game at the moment as he is suspended by the conference for his role in the school’s sign-stealing scheme.