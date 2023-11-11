College Football Playoff implications of Michigan’s win over Penn State

Michigan remains unbeaten after one of the most dramatic weeks in program history. Without a head coach on the sidelines, and with the eyes of the entire country on them, the Wolverines pulled off a solid and highly defensive win in Happy Valley against the Penn State Nittany Lions to move to 10-0.

The Wolverines will travel to Maryland next week before hosting Ohio State in a Big Ten showdown on Thanksgiving weekend. Even with a close loss against OSU, the Wolverines could remain competitive for a spot in the College Football Playoff as a one-loss team.

JJ McCarthy was a standout against a very tough Penn State defense that brought plenty of pressure to the backfield. The Michigan QB finished the day just 7-8 passing for 60 yards, but added 34 yards on the ground and something PSU had to account for in the running gmae. McCarthy was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season just a few short weeks ago, but the controversial cheating allegations surrounding Michigan’s program and his paper-thin stats of late may have affected his chances at the award.

As things stand now, the Wolverines will be playing the last two games of their regular season without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines. However, the university has filed to have the suspension temporarily lifted through the state’s court system.

Penn State now with two losses, is now out of the College Football Playoff. James Franklin moves to 4-16 against Ohio State and Michigan in his tenure, and will likely head to Florida or somewhere else warm for a non-New Year’s Six bowl game.