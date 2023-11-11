Michigan is 4-0 without Jim Harbaugh, and 6-0 with him. Do they even need him?

Michigan is now 4-0 without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines this year, and they may be staring down two more games without their head coach. But does it matter? It might — Michigan’s average margin of victory is 36.67 points with Harbaugh on the sideline, and that shrinks to a 22.25 average without Harbaugh.

Harbaugh sat out the first three games of the season in a self-imposed sanction after the NCAA discovered a recruiting violation. He has now been suspended from the regular season sidelines following an investigation into the program for illegal sign-stealing that has allegedly gone on for multiple seasons.

The Big Ten, rather than the NCAA, laid down these sanctions regarding the cheating allegations. Harbaugh is still allowed at practice, and should the Wolverines reach the postseason, he will be able to return to the games. The apparent central figure in the years-long sign-stealing scheme, analyst Connor Stalions, was fired in early November.

Michigan has now won without Harbaugh and without illegal insight into their opponents’ signs — did they really need either of them all along? The school has filed with the Michigan court system to have the Big Ten suspension temporarily lifted and they await a ruling ahead of the Wolverines’ game against Maryland.

There has been much confusion over who the presiding judge for the case will be — reflective of the scandal itself. ESPN’s Dan Murphy reported that the case has been moved from Timothy Connors’ slate to Carol Kuhnke. Kuhnke is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Judge Carol Kuhnke will make a ruling on the TRO motion, according to a source. Connors is the presiding judge, which mean (apologies lawyers for probably oversimplifying here) he doles out the case to another judge who is on duty this weekend or is next up in the rotation. https://t.co/Xt1ep4FZLw — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) November 11, 2023

But as of now, we won’t see Harbaugh until at least the Big Ten Championship Game unless the justice system intervenes.

But it certainly doesn’t seem to be hurting the Wolverines on the field too much.