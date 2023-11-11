Penn State defensive end mocks Michigan with sign-stealing celebration

Today’s marquee Big Ten showdown between the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines and No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions is reaching its conclusion in the fourth quarter with the Wolverines up 17-9. But looming over this game is the absence of Jim Harbaugh, who was suspended by the Big Ten on Friday as punishment for the ongoing sign-stealing investigation.

Penn State fans at Happy Valley have had fun mocking Harbaugh and Michigan today and so have the Nittany Lions players. Sophomore defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton decided to get in on the trolling after a stop in the third quarter.

Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton with a sign-stealing celebration vs. Michigan



(via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/zU7qolimPi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 11, 2023

Well played, but that unfortunately may be the only joy Penn State has today as James Franklin’s crew is on the verge of losing yet another game against one of the “Big 2” in the league.

As for Harbaugh, he is suspended from the actual games for the rest of the regular season, but is still allowed to instruct his team during weekly practices. The battle between Michigan and the Big Ten offices is already ugly and it’s just getting started.