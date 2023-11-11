Kansas State vs. Kansas odds heading into game week

The annual Sunflower Showdown will take place in Lawrence next Saturday as the Kansas State Wildcats will hit the road to battle the in-state rival Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) buried Baylor in a 59-25 blowout victory on Saturday and kept itself in the Big 12 title race. Quarterback Will Howard threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. The defense also got in on the action with two touchdowns of their own in the win.

Kansas (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) fell to Texas Tech 16-13 on Saturday and its bad luck at quarterback continued with Jason Bean being knocked out of the game with a head injury. True freshman walk-on Cole Ballard replaced him, going 9-20 for 124 yards with an interception.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Kansas State vs. Kansas projected odds

Spread: Kansas State -10.5

Total: TBA